2009 - June 23 - 2019
A snapshot of time captured
forever in your paintings.
Your gardens and the
seashore, we picture you there, patiently waiting as
we go about our day. The
scent of fresh baked goodies
remind us of the treats you
always made, like apple pies
and chocolate chip cookies.
Your house may now be
empty, your beautiful
gardens nothing but sand,
but in our hearts you'll
always be there making
arrangements in pumpkins
for your vegetable stand.

Love, All Your Family

Published in Newport Daily News on June 22, 2019
