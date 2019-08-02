|
Anna Grace Madden Tillinghast
Anna Grace Madden Tillinghast, 91, died peacefully July 30 at her home in Glocester, RI, of pancreatic cancer. Born in Somerset, Massachusetts, on June 19, 1928, to John Madden and Elizabeth Holt Madden, she was the sixth of seven children. A graduate of Somerset High School, she earned a B.A. from the Rhode Island School of Design in Landscape Architecture in 1951. On graduation, she established her own architectural practice, designing buildings and landscaping for clients in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. She designed numerous residences around Ocean Drive and Cliff Walk in Newport, including the windmill at Hammersmith Farm for Hugh and Janet Auchincloss. She also worked with the Preservation Society of Newport County in their efforts to conserve colonial architecture. An active supporter of the arts, Anna was a trustee of the RISD Museum, and an early supporter of the Newport Music Festival.
On July 23, 1957 she married Alfred Earl Tillinghast. In 1970, they purchased land in Glocester, RI, and over the succeeding years, with the assistance of their three children, built a family campground, Bowdish Lake Camping Area.
In 1971, Anna, along with a group of friends and parents, established The New School, an independent school in Newport. Anna served as the first president of the school, now The Pennfield School in Portsmouth.
She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed. She is survived by her three children and their spouses: Guy and wife Kelly of Yarmouth, Maine; John and wife Carrie, of Glocester, RI; and Jane Sherman and husband Bruce, of Washington, DC. She leaves five grandchildren: Sam, Meredith and Christopher Sherman and Evelyn and Benjamin Tillinghast. She also leaves a sister, Dorothy Madden, of Deerfield Beach, Florida.
At her request, Anna's body has been donated to the Brown Medical School. A memorial service will be held August 17 at 11:00 am at St Mary's Episcopal Church, 324 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Pennfield School.
