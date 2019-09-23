|
Anna M. Del Nero
Anna Marie (Uperti) Del Nero of Middletown, RI died peacefully Friday, September 20, 2019 at St. Clare Home in Newport, RI. Born in Newport on January 9, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Rolando and Antonia (Monticone) Uperti.
She is survived by her children, Marianne Johnson of Portsmouth, Roland Del Nero of Newport, and Paul Del Nero III and his wife Cathy of Bristol. Anna is also survived by her grandchildren, Stacey Downing and her husband Steven of Middletown, John Johnson and his wife Maria of Portsmouth; her five great-children, Emma Palakiko and her husband Brian, Eliza Anthony and her husband William, Christos, Melina, and Maria Johnson. She was also blessed with two great-great grandchildren, Allison and Lilly Anthony whom she absolutely adored. Anna is also survived by Caroline Welch and her husband Tom and Ivan Robertson.
She is pre-deceased by her husband of 68 years, Paul Anthony Del Nero Jr; her siblings John and Joseph Uperti, Mary (Uperti) Toner, and Dina (Uperti) Fagan; her son-in-law Russell A. Johnson.
Anna was a graduate of St. Joseph's High School who later went on to attend Our Lady of Elms College in Chicopee, MA. She worked for the Newport Phone Company, Oliphant School, and Newport Fabrics. Anna was a founding member of Gooseberry Beach, an exceptional seamstress, and a world class cook. As a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother, Anna's greatest joy was being with her family; Sundays were always spent together. Her other interests included gardening, baking, and fashion. No matter the day, Anna was dressed to the nines. She will forever be remembered for her unconditional love, her kind and generous soul, and her wonderful stories. Anna was a lifelong parishioner of St. Mary's Church in Newport, RI.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, September 24 from 5:00-7:00PM in the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 25 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Church, Spring St., Newport. Burial will be private.
Donations may be made in Anna's memory to St. Clare-Newport, 309 Spring Street, Newport, RI, 02840.
Published in Newport Daily News from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2019