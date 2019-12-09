|
Anna M. Goodheart
Anna Goodheart, age 91, of Warwick, Rhode Island, passed away on December 8, 2019.
Anna was born October 20, 1928, in Patchogue, NY to Frederick Grey and Ann (Simesek) Grey.
Anna was married to the late James Goodheart for 52 years.
Anna is survived by her children; Kim Goodheart and his wife Anne, of Warwick, RI, James Goodheart Jr. and his wife Catherine of West Linn Oregon, Rene Goodheart-Thomas and her husband Edward of Abbeville, AL, Denise Aguiar and her husband Anthony of Newport, RI., Mark Goodheart and his wife Lisabeth of Seekonk, MA., and Linda Murak of Exeter, RI. She is also survived by her brother Richard Grey of Providence, RI., and eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm in the Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway in Newport.
Her funeral service will be held immediately following at 12:00 pm at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Newport Memorial Park 123 Howland Avenue in Middletown, RI
Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Dec. 9 to Dec. 12, 2019