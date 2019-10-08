|
Anna M. Klenotich
Anna Marie Klenotich, 97, formerly of Middletown, RI and Sharon, PA, passed away on August 12, 2019 at St. Clare's Home in Newport, RI. She leaves her daughter, Dr. Katherine Rispoli and son-in-law, Dr. Alessi Rispoli of Portsmouth, a son Joseph Klenotich, Jr. and daughter-in-law, Karen, a grandson, Adam Klenotich (Michelle), great-grandchildren Calvin and Abigail all of Lombard, IL, a granddaughter, Dr. Stephanie Klenotich Fanta ( Michael) of Long Grove, IL, a grandson, Dr. Joseph Rispoli of Portsmouth, and a granddaughter, Alessa Rispoli Cox (Charles) of Greenwich, CT. Her husband of 56 years, Joseph, and her son, Thomas, along with her brothers, Charles & John, preceded her in death. She loved her family dearly, who will forever miss her. Living in Western PA, she met her husband, Joe, in High School when he played baseball with her brothers. When WWII came, she worked in a Westinghouse factory, making torpedoes. They married towards the end of WWII and raised their family in the steel town. She was active in their church, St. John's Romanian Byzantine Catholic Church as a choir member. When her husband became ill, they moved to RI to be close to their daughter and family. Her family will always remember her baking, especially her Date Pinwheel Cookies. After her husband passed, Anna lived at West House, Forest Farm Assisted Living and finally at St. Clare's Home. She enjoyed the social and religious activities in each place, playing bingo, doing crafts, listening to music and participating in the rosary and masses with her friends and staff. She was a member of St. Lucy's Choir, enjoying singing for the masses. Her family will be forever grateful to the staff, nurses and CNAs of St. Clare's Home that took such loving care during her stay there. A Memorial Mass for Anna will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Lucy's Church, Middletown. A reception will take place after the Mass. Donations can be made to St. Lucy's Church or St. Clare's Home in her memory.
Published in Newport Daily News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2019