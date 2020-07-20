Anna S. Bridges

Anna S. Bridges died peacefully at the age of 85, on the morning of July 14, 2020 surrounded by her children.

She was born Anna S. Appling on April 22, 1935 the youngest of six siblings in Brooklyn, New York.

Anna for many years worked as a nurse at Grand Islander Nursing Home and later was a school crossing guard for the Newport School System but one of the most important things she was known for in her community was being one of Jehovah's Witnesses and teaching people about the things found in God's word the Bible.

She leaves behind 6 children, Beverly Bridges of Newport, RI, Charles Bridges of Huntington W. Virginia, Daniel Bridges of Newport, RI (wife Toni Bridges) Elizabeth Woodson of Middletown, RI (husband Melvin Woodson), Felicia Stewart of Beverly, NJ (husband Michael Stewart) Gyneen Bridges of Newport, RI and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her son, Arthur Bridges.

The Funeral arrangements are private.



