1/1
Anna S. Bridges
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna S. Bridges
Anna S. Bridges died peacefully at the age of 85, on the morning of July 14, 2020 surrounded by her children.
She was born Anna S. Appling on April 22, 1935 the youngest of six siblings in Brooklyn, New York.
Anna for many years worked as a nurse at Grand Islander Nursing Home and later was a school crossing guard for the Newport School System but one of the most important things she was known for in her community was being one of Jehovah's Witnesses and teaching people about the things found in God's word the Bible.
She leaves behind 6 children, Beverly Bridges of Newport, RI, Charles Bridges of Huntington W. Virginia, Daniel Bridges of Newport, RI (wife Toni Bridges) Elizabeth Woodson of Middletown, RI (husband Melvin Woodson), Felicia Stewart of Beverly, NJ (husband Michael Stewart) Gyneen Bridges of Newport, RI and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her son, Arthur Bridges.
The Funeral arrangements are private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newport Daily News from Jul. 20 to Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved