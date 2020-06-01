Anne O'Connell Richardson

Anne O'Connell Richardson, 67, of Newport, passed away on May 11, 2020. She was the loving and devoted mother of Bridget and Bobby (Robert S. III) Richardson, both of Newport.

As a child Anne attended Elmhurst Academy until she, after coercing her mother, moved on to Rogers High School to be with her friends, namely, Janet, Germaine, Patti, Bobbi and Kathy. Following high school, Anne attended Bryant University where she earned her Administrative Assistant degree.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jay K. and Cathleen D. O'Connell, her sister Linda O'Connell and her former husband Robert S. Richardson. Anne leaves behind her children Bridget and Bobby Richardson and their partners, Robert Evans (Newport, RI) and Melissa Donohue (Newport, RI), respectively. She leaves behind her beloved nephews Lee and Jay Richardson. Anne also leaves her aunt Patricia Dugan (Little Compton, RI), cousins Thomas Malone and wife Cynthia (Portsmouth, RI), Raymond Dugan and wife Alison (Lake Worth, Florida), Sean Dugan and wife Cheryl (Bristol, RI), Kevin Dugan and wife Lisa (South Carolina), and Richard Dugan III (Montana). Always his biggest fan, there was a special place in her heart for Lee Moses (Hanover, Massachusetts), whom she considered to be her "grandson".

Growing up, Anne enjoyed the summers with her family at Hazard's Beach, caring for her horses and ponies and competing in horse shows. She was also quite the traveller. With family and school groups alike, she visited Spain, Portugal, Africa and, frequently, Bermuda.

Anne was a mother figure to everyone. She loved fearlessly, welcomed everyone and was the Mom everyone wanted to talk to and confide in. Anne will be remembered for her sense of humor, strength, perseverance, loyalty and, most importantly, her love for her children, family and friends.

In a private ceremony, Anne will be entombed with her parents in the family mausoleum at Island Cemetery in Newport.



