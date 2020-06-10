Anne P. (McGloin) McDonough
Anne P. (McGloin) McDonough
age 80, of Warren, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. She was the wife of the late Patrick McDonough.
Born in Queens, New York, she was a daughter of the late James and Nora (Connor) McGloin.
A graduate of St. Agnes' High School, New York, Class of 1957, after graduating she entered religious life with the community of Sisters of the Cross and Passion for many years. She later earned a Master's Degree in Psychology from St. Joseph's College in West Hartford, CT and was a school psychologist in the Newport school system for over thirty years before retiring.
She is survived by her brother, Thomas McGloin and his wife Patricia of Brooklyn, New York and several nieces and nephews.
She was the sister of the late Mary Boyle, Joseph, Roger, Noreen and James McGloin.
Her funeral and burial will be private for immediate family. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home, Warren.
For condolences, www.wilbur-romano.com

Published in Newport Daily News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home
