Annie Duncan-Ponvert

Annie Conyne Wood Franchot Duncan was born July 2nd, 1937 to Anne Louise Munson Duncan and Charles Yarbrough Duncan in Louisville. She attended schools in Louisville, Pennsylvania and Switzerland. She also attended the University of Louisville, the University of Rhode Island, and Western Kentucky University. She married Charles Melvin Avenengo in 1958 and had two children, Charles M. Avenengo Jr. 1959, and Elizabeth Duncan Avenengo 1969. They lived in Kamakura, Japan from 1961 to 1963 where Lt. Avenengo was stationed in Yokosuka. They returned to America and lived in San Diego before moving to Newport, RI, in 1965. They moved to Bremerhaven, Germany, in 1969 and returned to Newport in 1972. After her first husband's death, in 1975 she married Antonio Ponvert, and their son Elias Franchot Ponvert was born in 1978.

Annie loved flowers and developed several gardens as well as a small organic farm in Newport for fifteen years. Later she returned to URI and obtained a teaching certificate to teach in adult education. After teaching in Rhode Island, she returned to Kentucky in 1996 and taught in the Green River Correctional Complex, Central City, for fifteen years as well as college history classes in the prison and Madisonville Community College, until she retired and returned to Louisville where she also taught in Jefferson Community College.

She was a member of the Newport Garden Club and the Spouting Rock Beach Association in Newport. She was also a member of Pi Beta Phi, Louisville Woman's Club and the National Society of Colonial Dames of America in Kentucky.

She died peacefully at her home in Blue Ridge Manor, Louisville, Kentucky, on September 8th, 2020. She is survived by her brother, Edgar Munson Duncan, her half-sister, Louise Bentley O'Day, her three children and seven grandchildren.

Annie's lifelong priorities were God, Family and Friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Francis in the Fields Episcopal Church, 6710 Wolf Pen Branch Rd, Harrods Creek, KY 40027, or The Prisoner's Hope, 11501 Plantside Drive, Suite 10, Louisville, KY 40299.



