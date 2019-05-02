|
Anthony G. Tobben
Anthony George Tobben, 75, of Portsmouth, passed away on April 30, 2019, at St. Anne's Hospital in Fall River, MA.
Anthony was born on May 4, 1943, in Washington, MO to the late Lawrence and Evelyn (Beuke) Tobben. He was the husband of the late Elaine (Oliver) Tobben and longtime companion of the late Kay Cayer.
Mr. Tobben proudly served in the United States Navy for nearly 24 years, retiring in 1987 as BMC, after which he relocated back to Portsmouth and was employed doing several maintenance jobs and driving taxi for Cozy Cab in Newport, RI. He fully retired in 2003. He was a parishioner of St. Barnabas Church Portsmouth, RI and a Life member of Post 4487 Gilbert-Burton VFW of Middletown, RI
He is survived by his daughters, Helena Soares and husband Rick of Portsmouth, RI, Theresa Tobben, Carolyn Tobben of Portsmouth, RI, and Cindy Tobben of York, PA, his brothers Raymond and wife Diana of Washington, MO, Lawrence(Larry) and wife Sharon of Union, MO, Gerard(Jerry) of Washington, MO, Joseph(Joe) and wife Julia of Washington, MO. Leo and wife Roxanne of Marthasville, MO and sisters Betty Bruckerhoff and husband Richard of Marthasville, MO, Nancy Moore and husband Milton of Wallingford, VT, Mary Ley and husband Jerome of Washington, MO and Sister M. Paula Tobben of Steubenville, OH, his grandchildren Melissa Castle of Cranston, RI and Dustin Soares of Portsmouth, RI his great grandchildren D'Andre Hunt Cranston, RI and Marquies Doucette Rumford, RI and long time friends Antoinette Krause, Middletown, RI and Grace Homen Newport, RI.
He was also preceded in death by brothers Maynard and Roger Tobben, sister Diana Stevens and husband James.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019, from 2:00-5:00 PM, in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 10:00 AM, in St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth.
Donations in his memory may be made to the RI Community Food Bank, 200 Niantic Ave, Providence, RI 02907.
Condolences and additional information available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from May 2 to May 4, 2019