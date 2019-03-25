|
|
Anthony Raffa
Anthony V. Raffa, 79, of Newport, RI, passed away on March 22, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital surrounded by loved ones and God's light. Born in the Italian-controlled city of Tripoli, Libya to Lillian (Maggio) Raffa of Newport and the late Sebastian Raffa, Tony was married to wife Maria (Esposito) Raffa for 50 years. Raised in Syracuse, Sicily, Tony moved to Rhode Island as a teenager with his parents and sisters. He faithfully served in the US Navy, and later worked as a mechanical engineer at General Dynamics and NUWC, where he worked for 39 years and held several patents.
A jovial prankster with a big smile, hearty laugh, and generous spirit, Tony aka "nonno," absolutely adored his grandchildren and loved family gatherings, traveling to Spain and Italy, boxing, bowling, playing cards, home improvement projects, and working on cars.
Tony is survived by his loving wife Maria, his mother Lillian Raffa, and his children, Robert Raffa and partner Zoe Michael of Middletown; Rick Raffa and his partner Laurie Warner of Newport; and Christina Raffa and her husband Greg Elshant of Portsmouth; and his beloved grandchildren Carmen and Sebastian Elshant. He also leaves two sisters Marcella Young of Santa Barbara, CA and Josephine Allen of Newport, along with many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and his dear grand-dogs Kona and Jasmine.
Visiting hours will be held Tuesday March 26, 2019 4-7 pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. Funeral services and Mass will take place Wednesday March 27, at 9:30 am at St. Joseph's Church, 79 Broadway, Newport. Burial with military honors will follow at Memorial Park.
Donations may be made to the , 245 Waterman Street, Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906. Online tribute at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2019