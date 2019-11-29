|
Anthony T. "Tony" Vacchione
Anthony T. "Tony" Vacchione of Atlantic St., Newport, died at the age of 90 on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in the presence of loving family.
He was born in the Bronx, New York, on January 14, 1929 as the son of Anthony T. "Thomas" Vacchione and Josephine Romandetta. He enlisted in the US Navy at the age of 19, and proudly served a tour of duty aboard the USS McCaffery as an engine room technician during the Korean War. While stationed at Newport RI, he met Veronica "Bonnie" O'Brien and fell in love.
The two were later married in Newport where they settled and started a family. He translated the technical skills that he learned in the Navy to a successful career at Newport Oil Company. He was a dedicated worker, even during extreme weather conditions. When Hurricane Carol devastated Newport in 1954, he rescued two brothers from the flood waters while on the job. After retiring, he started his own business (B&T Electric) as a Master Electrician, which he successfully maintained until his late 80's.
Tony was a long-time parishioner of St. Augustin's Church and was active with the CYO and was a loyal member of the Knights of Columbus.
Tony's wife Bonnie passed away in 2009. They are survived by their five children: Anthony T. Vacchione, Jr. of New York City, Linda A. Vacchione of Newport, Mary S. O'Brien of Attleboro MA, Michael F. Vacchione of Port St. Lucie, FL, and Joseph D. Vacchione of Los Angeles, CA; and their four grandchildren, Jenna Lagasse, Andrew Daum, Matthew Trust, and Adam Trust; and five great-grandchildren. He was the grandfather of the late Gregory Daum, and brother of the late Francis Turturro.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 3 – 6 PM in the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St., Newport, RI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 10 AM, in St. Augustin's Church, corner of Carroll and Harrison Ave, Newport. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown's Ln, Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Augustin's Church, P.O. Box 357, Newport, RI 02840. For more information and online condolences, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2019