Antoinette M. Maloof
Antoinette M. Maloof, 96, of Middletown, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2019 at home. She was married for 50 years to the late George L. Maloof.
Born in Newport, she was a daughter of the late Dominic and Nicolina (Panaggio) Caruso. Antoinette is survived by her children, Alice Hayes and her husband Randy, and Frank Maloof and his wife Patricia. She also leaves a sister, Teresa Trifero, and two grandsons, Joshua and Christopher Hayes. In addition, she leaves six great-grandchildren, Taylor, Connor, Cameron, Corbin, Ari and Eva. She also leaves a niece, Celeste Trifero, a nephew, John Trifero, and a great-niece, Nicolina Trifero. Antoinette was a member of The Legion of Mary at St. Barnabas Church, and enjoyed monthly lunches with the Bella Donas.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 8:00 AM from the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at St. Barnabas Church, 1697 E Main Road, Portsmouth. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery in Middletown.
Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. More information will be available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019