1/1
Antone Santos
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Antone's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Antone Santos
Antone "Tony" R. Santos, 96, of Middletown, RI, passed away on October 21, 2020.
Tony was born in Middletown, RI to the late Joseph and Mary Santos. Tony was husband to the late Evelyn T. Santos.
Tony was a lifelong resident of Middletown. He proudly served during WWII in the United States Army. After returning from the war, he was an automobile mechanic for 32 years at George L. Silvia Auto Sales.
Tony is survived by his sons Richard Santos and his wife Susan, Robert Santos and his wife Mary, Daughter in law Deborah Santos, 8 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by his son Michael and daughter Bernadette "Bunny", brothers Joseph and Manuel, sisters Alice, Gladys, Lena, and Mary.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Dr. Papa MD, the Newport Hospital, Tower 5 Oncology department staff and the Visiting Nurses of Portsmouth, for their extraordinary care and compassion during Tony's final weeks. Very special thanks also go to Tony's primary care doctor of over 30 decades, Dr. John McCaffrey D.O, and his wife Kathy who cared for Tony over the years far exceeded standard expectations.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, October 25th from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Lucy's Church in Middletown, RI on Monday, October 26th at 9:00 AM.
Burial will be private.
Memorial Donations can be made to Middletown Rescue Wagon Fund, 239 Wyatt Road, Middletown, RI 02842.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newport Daily News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
375 Broadway
Newport, RI 02840
(401) 846-0698
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved