Antone "Tony" R. Santos, 96, of Middletown, RI, passed away on October 21, 2020.

Tony was born in Middletown, RI to the late Joseph and Mary Santos. Tony was husband to the late Evelyn T. Santos.

Tony was a lifelong resident of Middletown. He proudly served during WWII in the United States Army. After returning from the war, he was an automobile mechanic for 32 years at George L. Silvia Auto Sales.

Tony is survived by his sons Richard Santos and his wife Susan, Robert Santos and his wife Mary, Daughter in law Deborah Santos, 8 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by his son Michael and daughter Bernadette "Bunny", brothers Joseph and Manuel, sisters Alice, Gladys, Lena, and Mary.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Dr. Papa MD, the Newport Hospital, Tower 5 Oncology department staff and the Visiting Nurses of Portsmouth, for their extraordinary care and compassion during Tony's final weeks. Very special thanks also go to Tony's primary care doctor of over 30 decades, Dr. John McCaffrey D.O, and his wife Kathy who cared for Tony over the years far exceeded standard expectations.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, October 25th from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Lucy's Church in Middletown, RI on Monday, October 26th at 9:00 AM.

Burial will be private.

Memorial Donations can be made to Middletown Rescue Wagon Fund, 239 Wyatt Road, Middletown, RI 02842.



