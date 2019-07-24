|
|
Antonia S. Mattson
Antonia Mattson, age 89, a long-time resident of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away at her home on July 21, 2019.
Antonia was born November 29, 1929, in Guijo de Granadilla, Caceres, Spain to Vicente Sanchez and Hilaria Blanco. In her native Spain, she took up modeling at a young age to support her family and finance her siblings' education. In later years, living in the United States with her husband, she worked two full-time jobs at Transcom and the Naval Base in Newport. Throughout her life, Antonia was dedicated to working hard to help her family.
Antonia lived happily with her husband David Mattson for 59 years, and was proud of her American citizenship that she attained in 1979.
Antonia is predeceased by her daughter Alicia Sanchez Blanco and her brothers Rafael, Heliodoro and Carmelo Sanchez Blanco.
Antonia is survived by her husband, David Mattson, and her children, Ruth Santos and her husband Manuel of Portsmouth and Ronald Mattson and his wife Belinda of Newport. She is also survived by her grandchildren; David Santos; Ronald Jr. and Joseph Mattson; Jose David, Ruben, Alicia Ruth and
Sandra Martin Sanchez. Her sister Poli Sanchez Blanco, sisters-in-law Carmen Villanueva and Pili Cela, brother-in-law Daniel Mattson, and extended family.
She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother, and will be sorely missed. At her request, services will be private.
Published in Newport Daily News from July 24 to July 26, 2019