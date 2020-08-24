1/1
Arlene Bernice Kelman
Arlene Bernice Kelman
"She Walked In Grace And Beauty"
Arlene Bernice Kelman, 92, of Laguna Woods, CA died Sunday, August 16, 2020 in Mission Viejo, CA. She was born in Newport, RI on April 16, 1928 and was raised there before attending college at the University of Rhode Island. She married after college and moved to Mamaroneck, NY for many years before divorcing and relocating to Southern California in 1978. She was the Registrar for the American Institute of Hypnotherapy in Santa Ana, CA for many years before losing a leg to Peripheral Vascular Disease in 2002, and subsequently devoted much of her time to helping other amputees overcome their obstacles. Despite her disability, she continued to swim and play bocce well into her later years. She was seen as an inspiration and role model to others in her life, and was always noticed for her strikingly youthful appearance, sense of style, and glamorous hats.
Arlene leaves behind her only child, Lori Kelman of Laguna Woods, CA and granddaughter Madison Seely of Astoria, NY along with two sisters and one brother-in-law: Rita Slom of Newport, RI and Doris and Bernard Nemtzow of Key Biscayne, FL.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Congregation Jeshuat Israel, 85 Touro Street, Newport, RI, 02840.
Arrangements are by the Chevra Kadisha Association of Newport County. For more information and online tributes, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.

Published in Newport Daily News from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
