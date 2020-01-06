Home

Arletta W. (Roche) Kalogeras

Arletta W. (Roche) Kalogeras Obituary
Arletta W. (Roche) Kalogeras
Arletta W. (Roche) Kalogeras, 90, of Bristol, RI, passed away on December 31, 2019, at the Grace Barker Health Center in Warren.
Arletta was born on November 15, 1929, in Prince Edward Island, Canada, to the late Seymour Roche and the late Kathleen (McGee) Roche. She was the wife of the late Charles Kalogeras.
Arletta obtained her nursing degree in Canada and worked as a Registered Nurse for many years. She raised four children and in her spare time she enjoyed baking, crochet, crafting, reading, spending time with family, scratch tickets and going to Jai alai. She always told jokes, supported others and maintained a positive outlook on life. She looked forward to yearly visits with relatives in Prince Edward Island, Canada every year.
Arletta is survived by her children, Marie Aguiar (Don) of Bristol, Gail Buddemeyer (Kevin) of Davenport, FL and James Kalogeras (Jean) of Newport, and her siblings, Vernon Roche, Clarence Roche, Gladys Gardner, Lillian Lundrigan, and Barbara Bailey, five grandchildren (Jessie, Becky, Kristine, Matthew and Megan) and three great grandchildren (Julius, Dylan and Noelle).
Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathleen Kalogeras, her brother, Everett Roche and her grandchild, Michael Aguiar.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 11:00AM, in the North Burial Ground, 5 Branch Avenue, Providence.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in her memory to a .
Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Jan. 6 to Jan. 11, 2020
