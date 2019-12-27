Home

ARTHUR BELL, SR.
1990- December 27 - 2019
My Father was a Man who had a smile to brighten your days
Who always made you feel good with his warm words of Praise.
And what's more he knew what to do to make wishes come true.
He was My Father.
My Father was someone who
always had good stories to tell.
But just as importantly he knew how to be a good listener as well. He was patient and kind and the very best friend you could ever hope to find.He was no ordinary Man. And I'm proud to tell the world, he was My Father.
I miss you dad! Love, Arthur

Published in Newport Daily News on Dec. 27, 2019
