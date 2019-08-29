|
|
Astrid Johanne Aarland Drotos
Astrid Johanne Aarland Drotos died on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 after a long struggle with ovarian cancer. Astrid was born in Bergen Norway on September 5, 1952 to Hans Andreas and Johanne Aarland (nee: Tyssoy). A studious adventurer; she loved learning; whether it was studying politics and government at the University of Bergen (graduate) or French culture and language at the Sorbonne in Paris, or English at Homerton College, Cambridge, UK or International Law at the University of Leicester, or learning languages with private tutors she excelled. Astrid was fluent in seven languages – her native Norwegian, Danish, Swedish, English, German, French and Russian. Her ability to accurately recall facts astonished everyone who knew her. They quickly learned what she said was always correct. A forceful, determined, "tell it like it is person" there was never any doubt about what she thought or where she stood on issues. Discussing government, politics, history and gossip about European royals brought her the greatest joy. Astrid stayed in close contact with her friends, no matter where she, or her friends might be. She shared her life with them and had great interest in learning about their lives. Always happy, cheerful and engaged, often sharing a great story accompanied by roaring laughter.
Always seeking to know of the world, she served a year on a Norwegian Cruse ship circumventing the globe, worked for the Government of Norway coordinating employment policy with local governments and the European Union; deployed to Cambodia as a UN election observer and to Somalia as a political officer with the UN Peace Keeping Mission. While serving in Somalia, she met and in 1997 married John Drotos, the mission's security advisor who shared her yearning for new experiences. Astrid visited John during his assignments to Zagreb, Croatia, Hanoi, Vietnam and later accompanied John to Kazakhstan to support his work as the country director of the US Peace Corps program. Her active participation and development of social and cultural programs for Peace Corps Volunteers and members of the diplomatic community pushed forward US government's foreign policy goals. Astrid and John traveled together throughout Kazakhstan with Astrid serving as interpreter.
When they were not traveling, Astrid and John lived in Newport, RI where she worked for the Preservation Society of Newport County as guide and staff manager and later for Destination Newport guiding cruse ship passengers around Newport.
After her diagnosis of ovarian cancer, Astrid and John decided to travel whenever possible; they returned to Norway several times, toured Scotland, visited Canada, revisited Paris, Cambridge, Berlin, Vienna, Budapest, Innsbruck, and Liens.
On her deathbed, she said that giving away her possessions gave her great joy knowing that these gifts would make others happy.
Astrid was the youngest of her siblings and leaves behind husband John, her brother Audun and her sisters Gerd and Malfrid and their families.
Astrid was a truly unique human being.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to may send donations to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, Mass.
Published in Newport Daily News from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019