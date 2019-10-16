|
Audrey (Sullivan) Lanagan
Audrey (Sullivan) Lanagan, 96, of Middletown, RI, passed away peacefully at home on October 7, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Audrey was the daughter of Thomas H. Sullivan and Margaret Sullivan (nee Lawton/Spencer). Born in Newport, RI, on December 29, 1922, Audrey attended Hazard Memorial School, was valedictorian of St. Joseph's High School Class of 1940 and attended Rhode Island College.
Her employment history included working at the Newport Torpedo Station during World War II and The Gustave White Insurance Agency. After leaving Newport she worked in the admittance department of Manhattanville College in Purchase, NY.
Audrey's family brought her great joy. They include her daughter and devoted care-giver Christine Fagan and her husband James of Middletown with whom she lived for the last part of her life; her son Thomas Lanagan of Chester, Virginia and her grandchildren, Dr. Peter Lanagan and his wife Margaret of Henderson, Nevada; Christopher Fagan of Newport; Ranna Armstrong and her husband Matt of Alexandria, Virginia; and her great-grandsons Pierce Armstrong, Grant Armstrong, and many nieces and nephews.
She was the sister of the late Thomas Sullivan, an Army Ranger who was killed in World War II, and the late Joseph Sullivan.
For forty years Audrey was very happily married to Edward Lanagan, her devoted and loving best friend. Ed died in 1987.
Audrey was an accomplished pianist winning several competitions in her youth. She was a prolific writer, a published poet and she loved to travel.
A cancer survivor from her mid-forties, Audrey was active in several cancer charitable and research programs. She helped many people with her positive, cheerful attitude.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday, October 19th at St. Joseph's Church, corner of Broadway & Mann Avenue, Newport at 10AM. Burial will be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery, where she will rejoin her husband.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice, 1184 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI, 02871, or a .
Arrangements are by O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home. For more information and online condolences, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019