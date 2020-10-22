1/1
Augustine "Tina" Johnson
1932 - 2020
Augustine "Tina" Johnson, 88, Olustee, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the English Village Manor. Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Olustee Cemetery with Deacon Eulis Mobley officiating. Burial will be under the direction of the Kincannon Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Augustine "Tina" Dalton was born on April 27, 1932 in New London, Connecticut to Floyd H. and Dorothy (Newton) Dalton. She graduated high school and then attended college before serving in the United States Air Force. Tina married John A. Johnson in Newport, Rhode Island on April 28, 1962. She was a member of the Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Tina enjoyed quilting, sewing, knitting, walking, swimming and painting.
Her parents, a daughter, Barbara Ann Johnson, and two sisters, Grace Tilley and Dorothy Miller, preceded her in death.
Survivors include her husband, John, of the home; a son, John David Johnson and wife, Shelley; a daughter, Mary Jane Gundlach and husband, Evan; three grandchildren, Scott Pinto and wife, Melissa, Kalley Hamilton and husband, Justin, and Savanna Barnett and husband, Chris; and two great grandchildren, Caleb and Sadie.
A rosary will be held at 6:00 PM Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Kincannon Memorial Chapel.
Published in Newport Daily News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
