1/1
Barbara Ann (Whitford) Nass
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Ann (Whitford) Nass
Barbara Ann (Whitford) Nass, 88, a lifelong resident of Newport, RI, passed away peacefully in her home November 11, 2020. Barbara was the wife of Robert W. Nass. Born in Brooklyn, NY, October 9, 1932, she was the daughter of the late James P. Whitford and the late Agnes E. (Downes) Whitford. In addition to her husband Robert, she leaves her son Robert W. Nass Jr. of Middletown, her daughter Elizabeth Ann Nass of Portsmouth, daughter Susan M. Calhoun and son-in-law Scott Calhoun of Waco, TX. She was grandmother to James R. Nass of Portsmouth, J. Luke Calhoun of Austin, TX and Veronica M. Jackson along with her husband Cameron of Allen, TX. Barbara is also survived by her brother and three sisters; Timothy P. Whitford of Newport, Mary E. Martin and her husband Steve of Portsmouth, Kathleen (Kiki) Finn of Newport, and Jane F. Vincelette and her husband Steve of Saunderstown. She was the sister of the late James P. Whitford Jr., William Dalton Whitford, and John F. Whitford. Barbara grew up on the Point and some of her most cherished younger memories were walking from Cherry Street to play at Battery Park amongst the blue rocks. She graduated from St. Catherine's Academy in 1950, and later received her BA from Salve Regina University. Barbara met her husband Robert while working at The People's Library of Newport. They were married 67 years. Later Barbara was the Curriculum Librarian and Acquisitions Supervisor at Salve Regina College Library. In addition, Barbara was the owner of 'Misty Isles Imports' on Brick Market Place and manager of Walden Books on Bellevue Avenue. Later in her career she was employed by the Newport Adult Learning Center as a GED instructor and coordinator of the Diploma Plus Program. A private burial will take place for the family. Next year on Barbara's October 9th birthday, a Memorial Mass will be given to honor her life. The family is grateful for the exceptional care received at Newport Hospital, John Clarke Nursing Center, and thereafter with Visiting Nurse and Home Hospice. Donations if wished to Newport Housing Hotline, PO Box 3833, Newport, RI 02840.
Condolences may be sent to Robert W. Nass, John Clarke Nursing Center, #19B, 600 Valley Road, Middletown, RI 02842. Other information www.memorialfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newport Daily News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hambly Funeral Home
30 Red Cross Avenue
Newport, RI 02840
(410) 846-0698
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hambly Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved