BARBARA ANNE (CARLOS) MORINHO
87, a resident of Jamestown for 77 years, passed away peacefully at the Village House in Newport after a long illness with Alzheimer's on Sunday, June 16, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Edward F. Morinho for 63 years. Born in Providence, she was the only daughter of the late George F. and Lena J. (Fletcher) Carlos.
One of Barbara's first jobs was Tax Collector for the Town of Jamestown. She then went on to work for the State of Rhode Island until her retirement. Following retirement, she continued working for the Preservation Society of Newport as a tour guide. She and Edward enjoyed spending several winters in Florida. Barbara was a communicant of St. Mark Church in Jamestown and a member of Our Lady's Solidarity.
Barbara was the beloved mother of Edward J. Morinho of Jamestown, and Mary Lee Harder of Hailey, Idaho; devoted grandmother of Heather E. Brown, Jodie C. Morinho and Edward J. Morinho, Jr.; great-grandmother of Ava, Drake, Damon, Reese, and Harrison.
A visitation will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Mark Church, Jamestown. Burial will follow in St. Mark Cemetery, Jamestown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Jamestown Fire Department, 50 Narragansett Ave., Jamestown, RI 02835, Attn: Treasurer, will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from June 17 to June 19, 2019