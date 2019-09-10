|
Barbara Bruno Coffey
Barbara Bruno Coffey, 98, of Bayview Park Middletown passed away, peacefully, September 9, 2019 with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late William J Coffey. Barbara was born in Newport, RI, on November 23, 1920, to the late George and Esther Bruno.
Barbara married William Joseph Coffey in June 1942 and soon after started their family and were blessed to have 5 children. Barbara was a stay at home mom, active in her children's school and extracurricular activities. She loved spending days at the beach, bowling, card games, coloring and family vacations. After Bill's passing in 1974 Barbara began her career in the retail industry, most notably Tilden and Thurber Jewelers.
Family was her passion and she was happiest when she was surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She delighted herself with their hugs and kisses and sharing time with them at birthdays, cookouts, holidays and family vacations.
In her older years Barbara enjoyed reading, reruns of Lawrence Welk and her favorite TV show, Dancing with the Stars. Barbara was a member of the Middletown Senior Center where she loved her time spent with friends, especially on Bingo days.
Barbara is survived by her children, Michael Coffey (Melody) of Middletown, Carol Cordeiro of Hallsville, TX, Barbara Kosegarten and Kathleen Pilotte (Ron) all of Newport, and son-in-law Bruce Fay of Portsmouth, 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. In addition to her husband Bill, Barbara was predeceased by her daughter Patricia Fay, sons-in-law Raymond Cordeiro and Christopher Kosegarten and grandson Heath Cordeiro.
The family would like to thank our extended "sisters" for the loving care and support of our Mom enabling us to keep her home, happy and well loved for the majority of her 98 years. Tina, Sherry, Sue, Carol, Meagan, and Patty. In addition, we would also like to thank the staff and our new friends at the Grand Islander Center for their loving care and compassion for Mom as well as for us, her children.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019, from 5:00-7:00PM, at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 10:00AM, in St. Mary's Catholic Church, Spring Street, Newport. Her burial will follow at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Brown's Lane, Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Patti Fay Fund, care of Hathaway School, Portsmouth, RI.
Condolences and additional information available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019