Barbara Cordeiro
Barbara Ann Souza-Cordeiro, age 66, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on July 1, 2019.
Barbara was born in Newport, RI to Manuel P. Souza and Margaret D. Souza.
She is survived by her three children Diana Cordeiro-Fitzsimons of Trumbull, CT, James Cordeiro of Jupiter, Fl, and Nancy Cordeiro-Smith of Middletown, RI as well as three brothers Francis Souza of Middletown, RI, John Souza of Middletown, RI and Paul Souza of Portsmouth, RI. Lastly, she leaves behind her adored five grandchildren Jake and Alex Fitzsimons, Jackson and Mia Cordeiro and Olivia Smith.
She was preceded in death by Manuel and Margaret Souza.
Barbara was a graduate of Middletown High School and in her younger years, she worked at Bank Newport and Newport Jai Lai as a teller at each location. She was an avid baseball fan.
Calling hours will be held on July 15th from 4pm-7pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.
Funeral services will be held on July 16th at 9:30am Jesus Savior Church, 509 Broadway, Newport, RI. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery in Middletown.
Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from July 10 to July 12, 2019