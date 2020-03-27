|
Barbara Jeanne Anderson
Barbara Jeanne Anderson RN, 77, of Coronado died peacefully on Sunday, March 15th, in her bed, in the family home built in the 1920's, where she had resided since 1973.
Barbara was born in Newport, RI, on September 18, 1942, to parents Margaret Avlyn and Carl Eugene Anderson, both deceased. She moved to Coronado in 1968, after graduating from Roger's High School, Newport, R.I., in 1960 and Newport Hospital School of Nursing in 1963.
Barbara is survived by daughter Jeanne Elizabeth Andreen-Volk, (John), fourth grade teacher at Sacred Heart Parish School in Coronado and her daughter, Joy, 5; and daughter Amy Margaret Ertekin, (Ediz), Spanish teacher in Danville, CA, and her children: Celine Avalyn, 18; Ediz, Jr. 18; and Devin, 10.
Barbara was a devout Christian woman who was immensely proud of her daughters and grandchildren and the many friends in Coronado she considered an important part of her life, among whom were six lifelong high school women she tried to meet with annually to share New England lobster dinners at their yearly reunions in Newport, RI. (Jane, Cathy, Judy, Pam, Sandy and Diane). She was very close too with her friends from Newport Hospital School of Nursing. Barbara cherished the hours she spent with her closest buddies, enjoying water aerobics with Reggie Schultz, planning yearly cruises with Helen Maxwell, watching movies with Cathy Downs, hanging out with Kathy Jackson, and enjoying dinners, bingo and summer concerts with her boyfriend Marv Belluso.
She was never too busy to dedicate her time and energy to the many community activities she supported. For more than 50 years, Barbara was an active participant in causes that helped make Coronado a better place. She was a member, then president of the Coronado Junior Woman's Club in 1973-74, where she was "Yogi Bear" in one of her favorite projects, the Yogi Bear SAFE WALK TO SCHOOL. In 2010, she joined the Coronado Woman's Club where, in addition to other activities, she helped create the tray favors for the Coronado Hospital, served dinners for ladies at Rachel's House, and was active on a number of committees. She was recognized for living their motto: "Courage to think truthfully; wisdom to act watchfully, and compassion to live thoughtfully."
Barbara was proud of her 50 years of service to Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church. She was a fabulous singer in the church choir since the 1970's, Head of the Friendship Circle, and volunteered in the Thrift Cottage for many years alongside her mom and was particularly vocal about five generations of her family being active in that church. Barbara's great grandmother-in-law, Olive, played the organ in 1916; then the fifth generation was realized when Pastor David McElrath baptized her twin grandchildren Celine and Ediz Jr. in 2000 and granddaughter Joy in 2015.
Barbara was a registered nurse her entire life. She dedicated herself to caring for others. She served as a RN for several years at Alvarado Hospital; and was charge nurse on the second floor of Coronado Hospital for 20 years, where on Wednesdays she enjoyed seeing her mom, Avlyn, working as a pink lady volunteer in the gift shop and her daughter, Jeanne, volunteering as a candy striper; 3 generations all together. Barbara was on the nursing staff of the Balboa Naval Hospital; was medical case manager for Traveler's Insurance and worked in worker's compensation and medical case management for CorVeL Corporation for seven years. She loved consulting with her daughter Amy who also was in worker's comp for a time. She was always a positive role model for her daughters.
Barbara's most recent volunteer efforts were a 50-year involvement with the Friends of the Coronado Library. She was instrumental in establishing the annual Book Fair in conjunction with the Coronado Flower Show. She priced the books, engaged the volunteers needed to conduct the sale, and encouraged her daughters to assist in marking books when they were young, with her eldest daughter Jeanne, working by her side every year since. She was the catalyst around whom the 50-years of book sale activities provided necessary library funding to increase the offerings for children and young people who were spending more time in the public library. In Barbara's December interview with Nick of the Coronado Public Library Podcast she shares detailed stories about her experiences as a Trustee, and Founding member of the Friends.
Barbara accepted volunteer challenges and her influence was recognized and appreciated in other organizations to which she belonged. She was active in the Coronado Senior Center, the Crown Garden Club, the Community Center, Job's Daughters, Concerts in the Park, and ushering in the live theaters in San Diego.
Barbara was the recipient of a number of awards that paid tribute to her love of her community, her willingness to join the workforce to complete projects that enriched the community in which she lived and the tenacity to meet the challenges that were evident in positive results. She received a Mayoral Decree when Coronado Mayor declared a Barbara Anderson Day in 2019. She received the Crown Award 2011 that celebrates Coronado's leading volunteers; the Coronado Senior Association in 2013 for her years of dedication; the Home Front award, which she received annually for her home front; and the Volunteer of the Year Award from the Friends of the Coronado Library.
Barbara was very active in her high school years participating in the chemistry, ping pong, knitting, and tennis clubs (which she loved playing her whole life) while serving on the Library Auxiliary and she is remembered in her Roger's High School yearbook this way: "Congeniality and terrific sense of humor are traits for which Barbara is greatly envied. Her magnetic personality has made her many close friends. .."
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church when we are all able to congregate together as a community. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Friends of the Coronado Public Library for the Barbara Jeanne Anderson Scholarship Fund.
Jeanne and Amy would like the Community to come together in prayer for our Mom on Friday April 3rd, at noon during her family services at Glen Abbey. Send her loving thoughts that "Make your soul happy." This message is what she was sending to everyone just before she passed. This is what she wanted for everyone!"
Published in Newport Daily News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2020