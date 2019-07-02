Home

Connors Funeral Home
55 West Main Road
Portsmouth, RI 02871
(401) 683-2511
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Connors Funeral Home
55 West Main Road
Portsmouth, RI 02871
Barbara Sullivan


1931 - 2019
Barbara Sullivan Obituary
Barbara Sullivan
Barbara Sullivan, 87, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on June 30, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Barbara was born November 23, 1931, in Methuen, MA to Hugh and Bertha Baxter.
Barbara was married for 53 years to the late CMDR F.M. "Spike" Sullivan.
She was a career Navy wife, helping her husband serve for 27 years in the US Navy, within the United States and Canada. She had a keen eye for the Stock Market, was a political enthusiast, and had a wicked sense of humor up until her last day.
Barbara is survived by her children, Michael Sullivan and his wife Joyce, of Bristol, RI, Doreen Sullivan-Beck of Wolfboro, NH, Karen Day and her husband Kevin, of North Kingstown, RI and her son-in-law, Michael Ciejka. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Jean B. Ciejka.
Calling hours will be held Friday, July 5, 2019, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road in Portsmouth.
Burial will follow in North Burial Ground in Bristol, RI
Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from July 2 to July 5, 2019
