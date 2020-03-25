|
Barry Wall
Barry Wall, 77 of Middletown, RI, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on March 18th.
Born in Fall River in 1942, Barry was the son of the late Albert and Emily Wall and brother of the late Judy Holman.
Barry graduated from Durfee High School and attended the University of Rhode Island, receiving a B.S. in Electrical Engineering in 1965. He began his career with the Underwater Ordinance Station in Newport, RI in 1960.
Barry's initial work involved the design, development and testing of mobile and stationary torpedo targets. He developed expertise in portable tracking ranges and impact scoring systems which lead to a major successful project, the Splash Activated Deep Ocean Transponder System. This system scored, in real time, the payloads of the TRIDENT II missile for the Strategic Systems Projects Office. He was the lead engineer responsible for the development of the Submarine Hazard Avoidance and Piloting Equipment. SHAPE was the first multi-sensor tracking system which integrated a calibrated LORAN-C system and acoustic transponder system for enhanced precision navigation in both surfaced and submerged transits. He was instrumental in designing acoustic transducers for submarine operations during the Mobile Sea Range exercises. Barry published many technical papers and presentations while receiving superior awards for his accomplishments in Government service. He retired from the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Newport after 37 years of service.
If you knew Barry, you would have said he was raised with golf clubs and was a founding member as secretary of the now NUWC Golf League. He was also an avid bowler and enjoyed building a variety of creations with wood. He frequently traveled for work, and when in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean on Ascension Island he'd be playing skittles at midnight with his fellow SADOT engineers.
Barry and his caring, devoted wife, Jo-Ann, loved to travel. Some of their favorite places were Hawaii, Australia, Cancun, and Las Vegas. They also enjoyed watching the Patriots play. They loved to entertain, especially clam boils, for which Barry was well known.
He is survived by his wife, Jo-Ann and his children Lisa Lagasse, Glenn Lagasse, Bethany Navarro, David Wall, and Benjamin Wall.
We are comforted in knowing that Barry Wall knows who Barry Wall is again.
At this difficult time the current environment prevents visiting hours. A memorial will be held for Barry at a future date when it is healthy and safe for everyone. We encourage family and friends to reach out and show your support. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Barry's memory can be made to the .
Published in Newport Daily News from Mar. 25, 2020 to Jan. 2, 2021