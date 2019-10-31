|
|
Benjamin Viera
Benjamin Viera, age 86, longtime resident of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on October 27, 2019 in Fall River, MA. He was the husband of the late Helen Louise (Silvia) Viera.
Benjamin was born in Little Compton, RI to the late Gene Viera and Hortense (Almeida) Viera. Benjamin grew up in Little Compton and served in the US Army during the Korean War. Upon returning home, he moved to Portsmouth and began a family. He enjoyed helping with little league baseball and the other kids activities and was always known to lend a hand to a neighbor in need. Over the years he worked in construction and for the Town Public Works Department. He enjoyed the comraderie at the in Portsmouth where he was a Lifetime Member. He also enjoyed catching up with friends at Reidy's Restaurant or the PA Club in Portsmouth. He and Helen enjoyed road trips to New Hampshire and Maine.
Benjamin is survived by his sons Benjamin Michael Viera and David Viera both of Portsmouth, his surviving siblings Alfred Viera of Florida, Olivia Gomes of Bristol, and Estrella Miley of Tiverton.
He was preceded in death by his siblings Gene Viera, Jr., James Viera, Joseph Viera, William Viera, Angelina Fava, Eleanor Silvia, Josephine Fournier, and Eva Lima.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, November 2 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth. A prayer service will be held at 2:00pm.
Published in Newport Daily News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019