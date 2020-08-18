1/1
Benjamin Wilcox
Benjamin Wilcox
Benjamin Hubbard Wilcox, 45, of Charleston, SC and Newport, RI, died on July 14, 2020. He is survived by his parents, John and Beth Wilcox of Newport, RI, and his sister Molly Ingle and her family of Dallas, TX.
Ben was born on July 5, 1975 in Middletown, CT. He spent much of his childhood in Shaftsbury, VT and Newport, RI. He attended Wheaton College and University of Rhode Island and served in the US Navy for four years as a navigator on the USS Spruance. He moved to South Carolina in 2016.
Ben was charismatic, bright and made friends easily. He was a gifted craftsman and woodworker. In addition to making a living as a carpenter, Ben built furniture, decks or new kitchens for friends and family all over the country. He was a creative chef and a talented golfer. He will always be remembered as the fun uncle to his niece and nephew. His warmth and humor brought joy to many people, but he struggled with depression for much of his life. For him, the struggle is now over. Donations can be made in Ben's memory to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Published in Newport Daily News from Aug. 18 to Aug. 21, 2020.
