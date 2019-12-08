|
Bernard "Bernie" D. Mazza Jr.
Bernard "Bernie" D. Mazza Jr., 74, of Middletown, RI passed away with his loving family by his side on December 6, 2019.
Bernie was born in Fall River, MA to Bernard Mazza Sr. and Elva Stark Mazza on November 16, 1945. He married the love of his life Katharine "Sue" Mahoney on June 6, 1970 in Newport, where they raised their 3 children. He graduated from De La Salle Academy in 1964, from Rhode Island Junior College with an associate degree in Fire Science in 1978 and with a bachelor's degree in Business from Salve Regina in 1980. He served his country in the Navy from 1965 to 1969. He proudly worked as a firefighter for the City of Newport Fire Department for 25 years. After retiring, Bernie enjoyed spending time with his family, watching all sports, especially his beloved Red Sox, and traveling with Sue. The laughs were many and the memories are countless.
Bernie is survived by his wife Sue, his son Ted and wife Minna of Scarsdale, NY, his daughter Angela and husband Paul Kelley of South Kingstown, RI, and his son Nicholas and wife Kelly of Wolcott, CT. He was the best Dad and built a tremendous legacy through his children. Bernie's greatest joy were his grandchildren Kaitlin, Matthew, Ethan, Neal, Emersyn, and Kent. He couldn't have been prouder of them and went out of his way so he could be there to cheer them on, offer a helping hand, and give them one of his loving hugs. They are who they are today in large part because of their Grandpa and they are comforted knowing he is now watching over them from above. Bernie was a friend to many and brought so much joy to those who were lucky enough to have known him. He is also survived by his siblings Marsha Leonard, Carol Kendrick, Nancy Mazza-Jeff, Mike, Jack, Paul, and Peter Mazza, as well as nieces and nephews.
The family of Bernie wishes to extend our sincere appreciation to the Middletown Fire Department, Middletown Police Department, and to the caring nurses and doctors at Newport Hospital and at Rhode Island Hospital.
Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 4-7pm at the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St., Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Wednesday, December 11 at St. Mary's Church, Newport at 10AM. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown's Ln, Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to JDRF, 200 Vesey Street 28th Floor New York, New York 10281 or by visiting www.jdrf.org/donate for Kaitlin's Sole Mates. Bernie was passionate about finding a cure for juvenile diabetes.
