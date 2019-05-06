|
Betty Jeanne Martins North
Betty Jeanne Martins North, age 85, gently passed away at home with her family on April 29, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Richard D. North who has been her faithful companion for over a decade and Julio D. Martins (deceased) husband for 33 years. Her children: James Culpepper of Texas, Timothy Culpepper of Texas, Elizabeth Ann Martins (deceased), Carroll Martins Ruschman of Kentucky, David Martins of Newport RI, are her legacy. She leaves behind one brother, Sonny Thompson of Louisiana and ten grandchildren including Wil and Emma Martins of Newport RI and Elizabeth and Gretchen Ruschman of Lexington, KY. Her daughter in law, Monica Townsend Martins, who took care of her in her home in the last months of her life, holds a special place in her heart. She was often quoted to say: "I'll take Monica any day."
Betty Jeanne was known for her love of God, her family and her friends. Her outlook on life was optimistic. She would often say "Just say a little prayer" regarding any of life's problems. Instead of focusing on herself, she would ask "Now, how are YOU?"
The family would also like to give a special thanks to the wonderful caregivers Betty Jeanne has had over the past several months.
Because Betty Jeanne always liked a good party, a celebration of life gathering will be held for friends and family at the Hibernian Hall, 2 Wellington Avenue in Newport, RI at 5 pm on Friday, May 10th. In honor of Betty Jeanne, who loved her jeans, dress is casual. Because Betty Jeanne was an avid reader, in lieu of flowers, donations in Betty Jeanne's name can be made to Newport Public Library, 300 Spring Street, Newport RI 02840.
