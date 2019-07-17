|
|
Beverly Ann Lewis
Beverly Ann Lewis, of Middletown, RI, passed away at home peacefully July 14, 2019, after her battle with cancer and surrounded by her loving family.
Beverly was born in Providence, RI to Edmund Francis DiLeone and Euphemia Marie DiLeone (nee Federici). She graduated High School from St. Catherine's Academy in Newport and earned a degree in English from Salve Regina College. She spent many years overseas with her husband Edward Lewis who worked with the Department of State, afterward settling in Virginia and raising their four children.
She taught school for the Catholic Diocese of Arlington, Virginia and was a passionate lifelong advocate for teaching. She and her husband Ed retired back to Middletown in 2001, living and restoring the home in which she grew up. After her husband's death, she continued to pursue her passion for travel and buying and selling antiques. She worked at the Newport Public Library and was a dealer at the Armory Antiques. She was involved in the Easton's Point Association and remained active in the community at large. She was generous and full of life and lived to be among her family and good friends.
Beverly is survived by her daughter Anthea and her sons, Paul, John and Edward; her grandchildren, Jacob, Andrew, Peter, and Julia; her daughters-in-law, Kari and Heidi and her son-in-law, Andrew; her sisters, Carolyn and Janet; her brother Edmund and sister-in-law, Jo Ann; and by a large extended family and her dear friends. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward.
Visitation will be held Sunday, July 21st, between 4-7 PM at O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, July 22nd at St. Mary's Church, Newport at 10AM. Burial will be private.
The family encourages donations to Big Brothers, Big Sisters, the Lung Cancer Research Foundation, or to . The family also wishes to extend their gratitude to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.
For more information and online condolences, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from July 17 to July 19, 2019