|
|
Beverly Blais
Beverly "Miss Bev" Blais, born July 18, 1956 age 63, of Tiverton RI, has passed away after a brief, courageous battle with cancer and all it brings with it. Beverly is preceded in death by her parents Milton Blais and Lorraine Smith, step father Benjamin Smith and her niece Michelle Hobbs. Survivors include her husband David Buxbaum of Tiverton and her daughter Brooke Souza of Tiverton, husband Christopher; two grandchildren: Faith and Gage Souza; two brothers: Robert Blais of Portsmouth, wife Madeline, and Carlton Blais of Oregon, wife Connie; sister-in-law: Gretchen Michelet of New Jersey, husband Mark; Father and Mother-in-law: Peter and Judith Buxbaum of Georgia; along with many nieces and nephews, and many friends who are also considered family.
Bev was formerly a waitress at Brick Alley Pub, La Forge Casino Restaurant and Sakonnet River Grill just to name a few. She was the cook at Jimmy's Saloon for many years. She won local awards for her cooking. Bev put her heart into everything she did and was always willing to help anyone in need. That heart and compassion made her the woman we all know, love and will greatly miss. To honor her wishes there will be no memorial services. Please remember her as you knew her and when you see a pair of cowboy boots, think of her. "These boots were made for walking" ....and away she walked. Arrangements are entrusted with the BOULE FUNERAL HOME, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA. Online guestbook available at www.boulefuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020