Beverly Dowty
On Saturday, December 14, 2019 after a very long illness, Beverly A. Dowty, slipped her mortal coils and embraced the arms of the lord.
Born March 29, 1949 to Robert and Irene Wilder in Portsmouth, Beverly grew up with her two sisters, Robin and Anne, and her baby brother Stephen. She attended Portsmouth High and later in life, obtained her As.CS from Fischer Junior College. She spent over 15 years as the CCRI Newport Dean of Nursing's Administrative Assistant.
With her first husband John L. McMahon, she raised two children, John Lane Jr. and Meredith. Later she enjoyed life with Gordon Dowty, Sr.
Her joys in life were varied, from her grandsons, Shane, Robert and Aidan, to her pets and most of all shopping.
She loved her time as a VNS volunteer and received multiple Presidential awards for it.
She fought until the end and left with that same "Bev" attitude we have all known at one time or another.
She leaves her son J. Lane McMahon, Jr. her daughter Meredith A. Medeiros and her husband John Medeiros, III. three grandchildren Shane, Robert and Aidan. Her sisters Robin Ferreira and her husband Arthur, Anne Marie Cray, brother Stephen Wilder and several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Drs Albina and Cicchelli and their staffs as well as the entire Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice organization for their care and support.
Beverly's memorial service will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 7:00PM in the BOULE FUNERAL HOME, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA. Visitation will be held prior from 4:00PM to 7:00PM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to VistingNurseHH.org of Newport or the Portsmouthhistorical.org. Online guestbook available at www.boulefuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Dec. 18 to Dec. 21, 2019