Beverly Heegaard
Heegaard, Beverly, 78, painfully practical, fearless, unapologetic to a fault. Chain link fence gardener, antiestablishment embroiderer, peace corps volunteer (Nepal I), mother to the universe of the dispossessed, probably read 10,000 books, completed the NYT crossword daily, in ink, often before sunup. Endearingly intolerant of nonsense. Will be buried in a box marked 'Return to Sender', postage due. Memorial service this summer, to be announced. Condolences and additional information available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019