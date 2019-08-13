Home

Beverly L. Keith


1936 - 2019
Beverly L. Keith Obituary
Beverly L. Keith
Beverly L. Keith, 82, of Middletown, RI, passed away on August 10, 2019 at Silver Creek Manor in Bristol.
Beverly was born in Attleboro, MA, to Lewis Hall and Marjorie (Spriggs) Hall. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She spent most of her career as an Optometrist Assistant/Office Manager with Dr. Osmond "Ozzie" Grimes, as well as other medical practices in Newport. Over the years, Beverly was an active member of the former St. George's Episcopal Church in Newport.
Beverly is survived by her children Walter L Keith III of Fall River, MA, Kevin H. Keith of Tiverton, RI, Bryant M. Keith of Chesire, CT, and Heather L. Keith of Bristol, RI; and her 8 grandchildren Nicholas Arruda, Walter L. Keith IV, Jonathan J. Keith, Christin (Keith) Medeiros, Elizabeth (Keith) Ryan, Alexander Keith, Miranda Keith, and Jacob M. Keith; as well as her 8 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Walter L. Keith Jr.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 16 from 4:00-7:00pm in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 17 at 11:30 am at Middletown Four Corners Cemetery, Wyatt and Turner Road, Middletown.
Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019
