Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
375 Broadway
Newport, RI 02840
(401) 846-0698
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Zakrajsek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly (Barker) Zakrajsek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly (Barker) Zakrajsek Obituary
Beverly (Barker) Zakrajsek
Beverly (Barker) Zakrajsek passed away peacefully, on November 6, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Winifred (Staunton) Barker and was preceded in death by her sister, Winifred Taylor and her four brothers, Richard, Howard, Walter and Robert Barker.
Beverly was a lifelong resident of Newport who loved knitting, scrap booking, taking trips to Ireland and doting on her granddaughter, Sophie. She leaves behind her husband, Henry "Zak" Zakrajsek, son Thomas Donnelly and his wife Doreen and daughter Sophie of Middletown, brother Benjamin Barker and companion Janice Bombardier of Raynham, Ma, and her beloved Boston Terrier, Molly. She also leaves behind a typical large Irish family filled with nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be Wednesday, November 13th from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway in Newport RI. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, November 14th at 9:30 at St. Joseph's Church on Broadway in Newport, RI. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetary in Middletown, RI.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Robert Potter League, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842. Condolences and additional information available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -