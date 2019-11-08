|
|
Beverly (Barker) Zakrajsek
Beverly (Barker) Zakrajsek passed away peacefully, on November 6, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Winifred (Staunton) Barker and was preceded in death by her sister, Winifred Taylor and her four brothers, Richard, Howard, Walter and Robert Barker.
Beverly was a lifelong resident of Newport who loved knitting, scrap booking, taking trips to Ireland and doting on her granddaughter, Sophie. She leaves behind her husband, Henry "Zak" Zakrajsek, son Thomas Donnelly and his wife Doreen and daughter Sophie of Middletown, brother Benjamin Barker and companion Janice Bombardier of Raynham, Ma, and her beloved Boston Terrier, Molly. She also leaves behind a typical large Irish family filled with nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be Wednesday, November 13th from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway in Newport RI. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, November 14th at 9:30 at St. Joseph's Church on Broadway in Newport, RI. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetary in Middletown, RI.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Robert Potter League, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842. Condolences and additional information available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2019