Blanche M. (Nunes) Moniz Medeiros
Middletown- Blanche M. (Nunes) Moniz Medeiros, 87, of Middletown, RI, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at home.
She was the wife of the late Arthur A. Medeiros and the late Albert J. Moniz.
Born in Newport, RI on September 25, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Emil F. and Anna (Morgan) Nunes.
Blanche is a graduate from Rogers High School. She was employed as a teacher's aide in the Middletown School System during the 1970s. Blanche then worked for Raytheon Corporation for 13 years as a technical librarian until she retired. She was also a member of the Portsmouth Senior Center.
Blanche was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was known to her grandchildren as Varr. Blanche enjoyed cooking and baking for her family. She especially loved reading, sewing, and knitting while watching her favorite New England sports teams. She always enjoyed solving crossword puzzles from the daily newspaper and listening to her favorite music. Blanche's greatest pride and joy in life was the love for her family.
Blanche is survived by her children, Steven J. Moniz and his late wife Bernadette of Middletown, RI, Albert J. Moniz, Jr.
and his wife Susan of Middletown, RI, and Pauline A. Massed and her husband James of Portsmouth, RI; her step children, Carol LaBonte and her husband Norman of Fort Meyers, FL, and Donna Violette and her husband Leo of Portsmouth, RI, her brother Norman E. Nunes and his wife Margaret of Middleburg, FL, twelve grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren.
She was the sister of the late Emil F. Nunes, Jr. and his wife Clara.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 4:00-7:00 PM, in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 9:00 AM, from the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM, in St. Lucy's Church, 909 West Main Road, Middletown.
Burial will be in St. Columba Cemetery in Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Blanche's memory may be made to the St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Visting Nurse Home & Hospice, 1184 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871.
Condolences, information and directions available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2019