BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE
In Loving Memory Of
BOBBIE ELIZABETH MARIE
CATHERINE MOORE
May 31, 1983 - August 15, 2015
"If We Could Hear Her"
We see your teardrops falling
We hear you cry our names
We know you cannot see us
but we hold you just the same
Although our lives' journeys
have bid us to be apart
We are with you, you are with us
always in our hearts.
Love, Mom Verna, Greg, Selena, Amariana, aunts, uncles,
grandmother, nieces, nephew, cousins and
numerous other family & friends
Published in Newport Daily News on May 31, 2019