Bobbie Moore

Bobbie Moore In Memoriam

BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE
In Loving Memory Of


BOBBIE ELIZABETH MARIE
CATHERINE MOORE
May 31, 1983 - August 15, 2015

"If We Could Hear Her"

We see your teardrops falling
We hear you cry our names
We know you cannot see us
but we hold you just the same

Although our lives' journeys
have bid us to be apart
We are with you, you are with us
always in our hearts.

Love, Mom Verna, Greg, Selena, Amariana, aunts, uncles,
grandmother, nieces, nephew, cousins and
numerous other family & friends

Published in Newport Daily News on May 31, 2019
