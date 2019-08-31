Home

BOBBIE ELIZABETH MARIE
CATHERINE MOORE
May 31, 1983 - August 15, 2015

Some things in life are beyond understanding.

If you find yourself asking God, "Why did this happen?"

Instead of straining to see meaning or look for answers,
recognize that wisdom and growth take time.

Have faith and trust God's plan for our dearest Bobbie.

Love, Mom Verna, Greg, Selena,
Amariana, aunts, uncles,
grandmother, nieces, nephew, cousins and numerous other family & friends.
Published in Newport Daily News on Aug. 31, 2019
