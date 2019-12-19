|
Brad Smith
Brad Allen Smith, 57, entered heaven on December 18, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born November 6, 1962 in Rensselaer, Indiana. He graduated from Liberty University and came to Sarasota in 2000 from Charleston, SC.
Brad was a financial advisor for AXA and a member of The Shore Church. There wasn't anyone Brad wouldn't help. He inspired others to be their best and was passionate about helping others grow in their faith. He formerly led the Mens Ministry at Sarasota Baptist Church. More than anything though, Brad loved his wife and daughters. He was devoted to his family and was a picture of strength and stability.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 29 years, Jennifer (Gigi); daughters, McKenzie and Addison; parents, Larry and Kay Smith; sisters, Angela Smith ElHage and her husband Ali, Rebekah Smith Lunsford and her husband Andy and Leah Smith Lazzari and her husband Max; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a visitation on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:00 am at The Shore Church, 3375 Fruitville Road, Sarasota, FL 34237. Funeral service will begin at 11:00.
Memorial contributions may be made in Brad's honor to the Florida Cancer Specialist Foundation (www.foundation.flcancer.com) which provides transportation for cancer patients to get their chemo treatments. Arrangements are being handled for the family by Maloney Funeral Home. www.MFHcares.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019