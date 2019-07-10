|
|
Brenda Daglis
Brenda Daglis, age 58, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on July 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Brenda was the daughter of Jeraldine E. Reynolds and the late William F. Reynolds. Brenda grew up in Newport and Middletown, RI and graduated from Rogers High School. There, many of her happiest years were spent alongside Alex Daglis, who she would marry at the Community of Christ Church in Tiverton, RI she would continue to spend the majority of her life in Portsmouth happily alongside her husband while working as a seamstress and interior decorator.
Brenda was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband, Alex Daglis. Brenda is survived by her two children, Alex and Nick Daglis. she leaves her sisters and brother: Kim Reynolds, Priscilla Desmarais, Dina Pimental and her husband Michael Pimental, Billy Reynolds and his wife Lisa Reynolds, and the late Katie Perugini, as well as several cherished nieces and nephews.
Brenda lived to facilitate an environment of love and warmth for her husband and children. She possessed a mind full of creativity and a constant drive to solve the problems of those around her. She enjoyed gardening, home interior decoration, afternoons of solitude and the company of a handful of German Shepherds. She will be remembered as a supportive and affectionate mother, a devoted wife and a deeply compassionate aunt, sister, daughter and friend.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, July 14th at the Community of Christ Church, 2 Brayton Road, Tiverton, R.I. at 2 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Potter League for Animals, PO Box 412, Newport, RI 02840.
Arrangements are by the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home. For more information and online condolences, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from July 10 to July 12, 2019