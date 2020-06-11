Bridget P. Morgan
Bridget P. Morgan
Bridget Philomena (Flynn) Morgan, 85, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Village House Nursing Home after a lengthy illness. Bridget was born on July 2, 1934 in Leitrim, Ireland to the late Stephen and Mary Flynn. She was the wife of Charles C. Morgan for the past 63 years. She was the proud mother of 5 children.
Bridget immigrated to the US in 1950. She worked in a bakery, eventually becoming the manager. She also worked in private homes. In 1956 she met and married her beloved husband. They traveled the US and to Europe together at various US Naval Stations. In 1968, they settled in Newport, RI. She believed education was important and supported all of her children through school and college. She so believed in education, she went back to school and earned her GED in 1998. She was an amazing mother who was kind, compassionate, loving, and a pillar of strength for us all.
Besides her beloved husband, she is survived by her children: Monica Morgan of NY, Karen Morgan of VA, John Morgan and his wife Allison of NJ, Maureen Wu and her husband Wen-Ching of RI and Charles Morgan of NJ. She leaves 9 grandchildren, John Lynch, Veronique Jolie, Mollie Morgan, Rachel Morgan, Lauren Morgan, Morgan McKenney, Leah McKenney, Gabriel Wu and Sebastian Wu.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private. A memorial mass will be celebrated in the future.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Village House – Staff Appreciation Fund, 70 Harrison Avenue, Newport, RI 02840 or the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington D.C. 20090-6011.
Arrangements are by the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, for online tributes please visit www.oneillhayes.com.

Published in Newport Daily News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
