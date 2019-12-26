Home

Connors Funeral Home
55 West Main Road
Portsmouth, RI 02871
(401) 683-2511
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Connors Funeral Home
55 West Main Road
Portsmouth, RI 02871
Memorial service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Connors Funeral Home
55 West Main Road
Portsmouth, RI 02871
1949 - 2019
Bruce McLean Obituary
Bruce McLean
Bruce McLean, LCDR, USN Retired, 70, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 22 surrounded by family.
Bruce was born October 11, 1949, in Buffalo, NY to Clayton McLean and Ellen (Corbin) Johnson.
He was married to Patricia (Flack) McLean for 43 years.
Bruce retired after 20 years of active duty from the United States Navy. He served on the USS Dupont and USS Myles C. Fox and later, while stationed in Newport, was the Director of the Navy Communications School on two separate occasions. Bruce recently retired from Sea Corp after more than 25 years of employment, a company he was proud to work for. One of Bruce's greatest joys was being an active member of the Newport Navy Choristers for more than 35 years. He served as board secretary, section leader, Sea Chanty, and Nautical Notes member. As a Chorister he was able to express his goofy side while simultaneously embarrassing his daughters. Bruce and his wife looked forward to their fall adventures exploring many different countries. He was the historian and his wife the tourist.
Bruce is survived by his wife Patricia, his daughters Jennifer of Tiverton, RI and Sarah of Los Angeles, CA, his sister Marcia and her husband Steve of New Jersey and his mother Ellen Johnson of Connecticut.
He was preceded in death by his father Clayton and step-father Bill Johnson.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 30 from 4-7pm at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth. Memorial services with military honors will continue the following day on Tuesday, December 31 at 11am at Connors Funeral Home.
Burial will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to the .
Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019
