C. Anne Cunningham
Newport, RI - A true angel left us Tuesday, March 30, 2020 when Anne, affectionately known by many as Mamma C passed away at the age of 93.
She was born in Pawtucket, RI to Francis Murray and Dorothy Murray (Carr). After graduating from high school, she went to work for the State of Rhode Island in the treasurer's office. One fateful night in 1954 while attending a dance at Rhodes on the Pawtuxet, she met the love of her life, James Cunningham. They had a strong and beautiful partnership until his death in 1990. Together they had 2 sons, James and David. They would have to wait until David met his wife, Beth and Jimmy met his wife, Kristi to have 2 daughters. In addition, Anne had 5 adoring grandchildren, Kayla (Terry) Murphy, Courtney, Ryan, James and Nicholas Cunningham and one great grandchild Brynn Elizabeth Murphy. After staying home and raising her 2 sons, Anne went to work at Salve Regina University as a secretary in the maintenance department.
At the age of 73 after her husband's death, she came out of retirement to work at Coastal Medical for her son David and Dr. Robert Cicchelli. Her main responsibilities were calling patients to remind them of their upcoming doctor's appointment. Over time, the patients came to look forward to the phone calls from "Mrs. C" and she enjoyed it so much that she continued doing it for over 20 years just retiring 2 months ago. To know her was to love her. Although seemingly quiet, for those that got to know her they found a strong, intelligent, compassionate, generous and understanding person with a wonderful sense of humor and a quick wit. Even in her later years, she was very proud of her astonishing memory and she would have a quick response for anyone who questioned it.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hillside Charitable Organization, PO Box 594, Newport, RI 02840.
Arrangements are by the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home. For online tributes and remembrances, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020