Carol Ann (Ionta) IrvineBorn December 30, 1941 in Newport, Rhode Island. Died August 7, 2020 in Fitchburg, Wisconsin.She is survived by: her three children Christine Ostrand, David Irvine and his fiancée Danielle Dull, and Darin Irvine; her three grandchildren Caroline, William, and Marie Ostrand; her brother Joseph Ionta.As a young nurse just beginning her career in Newport, 1961, she met a hospital corpsman stationed there named Robert Irvine whom she married in 1962. She moved to Madison Wisconsin to start her family where she lived for 58 years, dedicating her life to nursing and hospice care. She adored literature and could talk to anyone about anything at all. She always considered herself to be a student of the world, and perhaps that was what made her such a good teacher to her children.Carol is best characterized for her great sensibility towards that which moves the mind body and spirit, an intelligence matched only by her capacity for love and her incredibly sharp wit. Anybody who knew her knew that she had a profound relationship with God and found His grace in her Catholic faith.She loved her family with all her heart and soul. She will be greatly missed and remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend."Gratia non tullit naturam, sed perficit." - Thomas Aquinas