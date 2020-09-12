Carol F. (Drugan) VYE
age 76, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at her home comforted by her family. She was the wife of Albert Vye to whom she was married for 54 years.
Born in Lackawanna, NY, a daughter of the late Allen and Margaret (Hatch) Drugan she was a longtime resident of Portsmouth.
A graduate of Our Lady of Nazarath High School, she earned her degree in Nursing from the Lawrence Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. As a Registered Nurse, Carol worked at St. Ann's Hospital and then at the Aquidneck Medical Center for 30 years before retiring in 2010. A member of the Ladies Ancient Order of the Hibernians, she also enjoyed knitting.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by four sons, Stephen and his wife Ronda, Albert F. Jr. and his wife Maxi, James A. and his wife Kerry and William R. Vye and his wife Heather, all of Portsmouth; eight grandchildren, Stephen, Branden, Hunter, Devin, Samantha, Connor, Vivienne and Maddox Vye and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Allen Drugan and Ann Perez.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM in St. Barnabas Church, 1697 E Main Rd., Portsmouth. Burial will be private. Contributions in her honor may be made to Dana Farber Jimmy Fund, 44 Binney St., Boston, MA 02115. Carol's arrangements are in the care of Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home, Warren. To leave a note of condolence please visit, www.wilbur-romano.com
.