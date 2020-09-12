1/1
Carol F. (Drugan) Vye
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol F. (Drugan) VYE
age 76, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at her home comforted by her family. She was the wife of Albert Vye to whom she was married for 54 years.
Born in Lackawanna, NY, a daughter of the late Allen and Margaret (Hatch) Drugan she was a longtime resident of Portsmouth.
A graduate of Our Lady of Nazarath High School, she earned her degree in Nursing from the Lawrence Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. As a Registered Nurse, Carol worked at St. Ann's Hospital and then at the Aquidneck Medical Center for 30 years before retiring in 2010. A member of the Ladies Ancient Order of the Hibernians, she also enjoyed knitting.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by four sons, Stephen and his wife Ronda, Albert F. Jr. and his wife Maxi, James A. and his wife Kerry and William R. Vye and his wife Heather, all of Portsmouth; eight grandchildren, Stephen, Branden, Hunter, Devin, Samantha, Connor, Vivienne and Maddox Vye and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Allen Drugan and Ann Perez.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM in St. Barnabas Church, 1697 E Main Rd., Portsmouth. Burial will be private. Contributions in her honor may be made to Dana Farber Jimmy Fund, 44 Binney St., Boston, MA 02115. Carol's arrangements are in the care of Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home, Warren. To leave a note of condolence please visit, www.wilbur-romano.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newport Daily News from Sep. 12 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home
615 Main Street
Warren, RI 02885
4012456818
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved