Carol Gormly
Carol A. Gormly, 68, of Middletown, passed away at Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence on Friday, October 18, 2019. She was the beloved wife of William G. Gormly. She was the daughter of the late Germain O. Belanger and Millicent A. (Layfield) Belanger.
Carol is survived by her husband, Bill of Middletown, her daughter, Susan Barlow and her husband Charles of Fall River, MA, and her granddaughter Kathrin A. Barlow. She also leaves her mother in law Eugenia Gormly and brother in law Henry J. Gormly III, both of Portsmouth.
Carol graduated from Middletown High in 1969 and completed a program at the Newport School of Hairdressing in 1970. She worked for several years at the Louis Beauty Salon in the 1970s but then began a rewarding career providing home child care from 1977-1993. She loved caring for the children and watching them grow and learn. She continued her career caring for others as a CNA and Home Health Aide until her retirement in 2012. In her free time she enjoyed gardening, ceramics, and most of all, Carol loved car rides by the beach with her best four legged friend, Mindy, her beloved Boxer. As a lifelong Aquidneck Island resident she cherished time near the water and calling this home.
Her family would like to thank all who were involved in her care while at Newport Hospital, RI Hospital, and the Hope Hospice Center. A special thank you to the kidney transplant team at RI Hospital.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 26 from 11:00am-12:00 Noon at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport with a funeral service to follow immediately in the funeral home at 12:00 noon. Burial to follow at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Middletown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Hospice Center, 1085 North Main St, Providence, RI 02904. Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019