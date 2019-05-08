|
|
Carol Grosskurth
Carol A. (Chamblee) Grosskurth, 91, formerly of Portsmouth, passed away on May 6, 2019 at the Grand Islander Health Care Center. She was the wife of the late Kuno N. Grosskurth, Jr.
Born in Raleigh, NC, she was the daughter of the late Travis and Muriel (Stephenson) Chamblee.
Carol was a member of the Portsmouth United Methodist Church. She served as the past state president of the Ladies Auxiliary and VFW #4427 and was a member of the Chiefs Wives Club. Carol loved to play BINGO.
She leaves her children Kuno N. Grosskurth, III of Middletown, Eric T. Grosskurth of Chapel Hill, NC, Carolyn Spaulding of Portsmouth and Nancy Miller of Juneau, AK. She also leaves nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Carol was the mother of the late Harold W. Grosskurth, and sister of the late Michael E. Chamblee.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, from 5:00-7:00 PM, in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.
Her funeral service will be on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 1:30 PM, in the Portsmouth United Methodist Church, 2732 East Main Road, Portsmouth.
Burial will follow at Newport Memorial Park, Middletown.
Condolences and additional info available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from May 8 to May 10, 2019